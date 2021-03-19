Plastic Nanoparticles Can Pass Through Pregnant Rats To Their Fetuses, New Research Reveals

We have known about the dangers of plastic for some time now. Our awareness began with plastic pollution cluttering up oceans and becoming health hazards for the many forms of life that make their home there. Then, studies showed how tiny microparticles and nanoplastics are making their way into our bodies, sparking concern for our own health.

That idea is gaining more attention as researchers have discovered that nanoparticles can cross through the placenta of a pregnant rat to her unborn fetus, The Guardian reported.

