NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Buddy Hield & Hassan Whiteside To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are aiming to dethrone the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, though Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are establishing an impressive performance this season, the Warriors are still struggling to consistently win games and currently sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 21-20 record.

If they are serious about reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, they should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline.