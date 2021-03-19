NBA Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker Key To Lakers' Acquisition Of Victor Oladipo Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Houston Rockets shooting guard Victor Oladipo is one of the veteran players who are expected to be moved before the 2021 trade deadline. After failing to convince him to sign a contract extension, most people believe that the Rockets are better off trading Oladipo now than take the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return. So far, Oladipo has already been linked to several title contenders that want to strengthen their chances of winning the championship in the 2020-21 NBA season.