NBA Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker Key To Lakers' Acquisition Of Victor Oladipo Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Bringing Oladipo to Los Angeles wouldn't be easy for the Lakers. Aside from forcing them to move some of their players to match Oladipo's $28 million salary this season, Reed believes that the Lakers would also have to include Talen Horton-Tucker in the trade package. The Lakers would definitely think twice before sacrificing Horton-Tucker, but Reed explains why trading him for Oladipo would make a lot of sense for Los Angeles.

"THT could get a poison pill offer sheet in free agency, which would essentially price him out of LA or force the Lakers to overpay for what he produces now and lose some other talent," Reed wrote. "The team is going to want to keep THT around for sure, but they still want to capitalize on LeBron James playing at this level while they can."