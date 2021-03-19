Alexa Collins Gives Off 'Schoolgirl Vibes' In Ruffled Miniskirt For Triple Update

Alexa Collins thrilled fans with a playful look in a triple update shared on her Instagram page Thursday, March 18. The Miami model gave off "schoolgirl vibes" in a pleated miniskirt complete with a fanny pack, which she paired with an extremely cropped top.

The look earned Alexa lots of praise from her online admirers, who were excited to see her rocking the stylish, bold attire.

"Obsessed with this outfit!!" one fan sounded off in the comments section.

"Unlike any school girl I’ve ever seen," chimed in another Instagrammer, who also left a trail of fire emoji for emphasis.