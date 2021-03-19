Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire John Collins For Package Centered On Marcus Smart In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast's Sheer Undies Bring Unzipped 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Demi Rose Parades Braless In Dress With No Front

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Alexa Collins Gives Off 'Schoolgirl Vibes' In Ruffled Miniskirt For Triple Update

Alexa Collins gives off 80s' vibes in strappy pink jumpsuit and blue headband.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexa Collins thrilled fans with a playful look in a triple update shared on her Instagram page Thursday, March 18. The Miami model gave off "schoolgirl vibes" in a pleated miniskirt complete with a fanny pack, which she paired with an extremely cropped top. 

The look earned Alexa lots of praise from her online admirers, who were excited to see her rocking the stylish, bold attire.

"Obsessed with this outfit!!" one fan sounded off in the comments section. 

"Unlike any school girl I’ve ever seen," chimed in another Instagrammer, who also left a trail of fire emoji for emphasis.

Classic Skirt

Alexa looked classy and chic in a beige skirt with a mid-rise waistline. The design flattered her lean figure and showed off her supple legs. 

The item came with a coordinating fanny pack, which featured a braided handle in contrasting white-and-ochre tones. Alexa slung it across her hip and draped a string of white pearls on top for extra pizzazz. The fanny pack also sported a coquettish zipper across the front, hinting it was not only decorative but also practical. The details popped against the cream fabric, which was almost the same shade as Alexa's tan. 

 

Trendy Top

The blond beauty showed plenty of skin in a revealing long-sleeve crop top that grazed above her chest. While the number had a conservative mock neckline, the bottom part was richly embellished with beaded fringe trimmings that turned her décolletage into a focal point. The decorations matched those on the miniskirt, making for a casual-chic look that arrested attention

Underneath, Alexa wore an off-white bandeau top that left her toned midsection completely within view of the camera.

The ensemble was from fashion brand Reve Boutique, which the model made sure to tag in her post for anyone interested in picking up either piece. 

 

 

Showing Off Her Incredible Figure

The 25-year-old showed off the swanky get-up while striking a sultry pose for the camera. She cocked her hip and placed a hand on her waist. Her legs were widely parted, allowing the audience to admire the sharp, elegant pleats on her skirt in detail. 

In the first pic, Alexa was smiling from ear to ear, while the last shot portrayed her looking into the distance with a pensive stare. In the middle snap, she peered directly into the lens while gracefully brushing back a lock of hair. 

She wore her long, golden tresses with a mid-part and styled in wavy curls that framed her face and tumbled over her shoulders.

Fans Fall In Love

The model appeared to be in a studio and was snapped in a spacious interior that looked equipped for boudoir shoots. A large bed could be seen in the far background behind a set of transparent drapes, positioned in front of a massive, sunlit window.  

Alexa's slender figure occupied the forefront of the shots, which captured her from the knees up. A changing area was visible to her right.

The three-part series was a big hit with her 1.3 million followers on the platform, racking up more than 18,800 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Fans complimented everything from her clothes to her smile and enviable physique, filling the comments section with hearts.

"Omg you have the tiniest waist. How many inches is your waist @alexacollins and what kind of workouts can you recommend so I can get mine smaller?"  

A recent post showcasing another eye-popping outfit from the same label has initiated a similarly elated response from her supporters. In the upload in question, Alexa impressed in beige leather pants, an extremely cropped white top, and a black lace bustier while posing outside in front of a sleek black Mercedes sports car. That share has clocked in over 20,800 likes and nearly 270 messages to date. 

 

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker Key To Lakers' Acquisition Of Victor Oladipo Before 2021 Trade Deadline

March 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire John Collins For Package Centered On Marcus Smart In Proposed Blockbuster

March 19, 2021

Two Asteroids To Swing By Earth Tomorrow On Double Close Encounter

March 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: LaVar Ball Urging Pelicans To Trade Son Lonzo Ball Before March 25 Deadline

March 19, 2021

WWE News: Keith Lee Comments On Extended Absence From 'Monday Night Raw'

March 19, 2021

NFL Rumors: Eagles Reportedly Inquired About Deshaun Watson Trade

March 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.