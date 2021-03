Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power on their roster are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Collins from the Hawks. According to Nicole Ganglani of ClutchPoints, one of the potential suitors of Collins before the 2021 trade deadline is the Boston Celtics.

In the past months, rumors are circulating that the Celtics are looking to fill the Al Horford-sized hole in their frontcourt. Collins may not be as experienced as Horford, but he offers a similar skill set as the veteran big man.