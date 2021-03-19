Two Asteroids To Swing By Earth Tomorrow On Double Close Encounter

Planet Earth appears to have entered a very prolific period for extremely close asteroid encounters. Earlier this morning, Earth was buzzed by two tiny asteroids that skimmed the planet at high speed, one which crept in almost as close as the moon. The series of close brushes will continue tomorrow morning, as two slightly larger, 108-foot asteroids are due to fly by Earth as close as four times the distance to the moon.

However, there is no cause for alarm as the double flyby won't put our home planet in any jeopardy. Our celestial visitors will make a swift and safe pass through our cosmic neighborhood and then continue their journey around the sun without incident.