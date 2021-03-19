WWE News: Keith Lee Comments On Extended Absence From 'Monday Night Raw'

After a promising start to his main roster run that briefly saw him in contention for the WWE Championship, Keith Lee has not had the best of luck in 2021. After originally being scheduled to face then-champion Bobby Lashley for the United States title at Elimination Chamber on February 21, the former NXT Champion was mysteriously pulled from the event, and he hadn't been seen either on Monday Night Raw since then.

Although it remains unclear why Lee hasn't been used by WWE in over a month, the wrestler took to social media on Thursday to address his lengthy absence from television.