WWE News: Keith Lee Comments On Extended Absence From 'Monday Night Raw'

Keith Lee makes his ring entrance on Monday Night Raw.
WWE
Wrestling
Lorenzo Tanos

After a promising start to his main roster run that briefly saw him in contention for the WWE Championship, Keith Lee has not had the best of luck in 2021. After originally being scheduled to face then-champion Bobby Lashley for the United States title at Elimination Chamber on February 21, the former NXT Champion was mysteriously pulled from the event, and he hadn't been seen either on Monday Night Raw since then.

Although it remains unclear why Lee hasn't been used by WWE in over a month, the wrestler took to social media on Thursday to address his lengthy absence from television.

Lee Shares Cryptic Tweet, Says He'll Be Back Eventually

On Thursday, Lee took to Twitter to acknowledge the concerns of his followers regarding his disappearance from Raw programming. He didn’t state any specific reasons for his absence, keeping things cryptic as he promised to provide those details at a later time and guaranteed that he will one day be returning to the ring.

“For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION"

Rumors Of Injury Have Not Been Confirmed

Keith Lee wrestles Riddle on the February 8, 2021, episode of Monday Night Raw.
WWE

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Lee made his last appearance on Raw on the show’s February 8 episode, where he defeated would-be United States Champion Riddle. This came after he had similarly disappeared from television for several weeks.

When Lee was replaced by John Morrison for the Triple Threat U.S. title match against Lashley and Riddle at Elimination Chamber, WWE claimed that the 330-pounder was suffering from unspecified injuries. There have been no reports, however, that have detailed the specifics of why Lee was supposedly sidelined ahead of the pay-per-view.

Lee Hasn't Tested Positive For COVID-19 Either

As further explained in the report, it also doesn’t appear that Lee had tested positive for COVID-19 -- an illness that recently affected one of his loved ones.

Lee's fiancee, Mia Yim (aka RETRIBUTION member RECKONING), announced late in January that she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and this resulted in an absence of several weeks. She did, however, return to action late last month and had taken to social media on February 11 to announce that she and Lee had just gotten engaged.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Isn't A Fan Of Lee

Even before Lee was taken off television, rumors had been swirling that WWE officials, including chairman Vince McMahon, aren’t big fans of the wrestler. Late last year, he was among the larger superstars who were sent to the company’s Performance Center to brush up on their in-ring skills. 

This was followed by a report that suggested McMahon simply doesn’t see Lee as a potential main-event superstar in the making. It was also claimed that the WWE boss had gotten feedback from executives who believe the 36-year-old grappler still “needs work.”

