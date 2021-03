More than two years after the Pelicans-Lakers blockbuster trade involving Davis, LaVar's feelings for New Orleans remains the same. In a recent appearance on ESPN LA 710, the older Ball talked about several interesting topics, including his son's future with the Pelicans.

Compared to when he first arrived in New Orleans, Lonzo has already made big strides in terms of his performance on both ends of the floor. However, though the Pelicans played a major role in his development, LaVar still thinks that his son is better off being traded.

"No! No, he can’t stay in New Orleans,” Ball said, as quoted by Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports.