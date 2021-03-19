Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Braless On Windy St. Patrick's Day

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Demi Rose Parades Braless In Dress With No Front

Demi Rose Is A Vision In A White Blouse & Nothing Else

Demi Rose close up and outdoors
DemiRose/Instagram
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is strutting around in a frontless dress and wearing only skimpy bejeweled bikini bottoms. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation, fresh from going fully commando in an unbuttoned shirt, has been busy cramming her Instagram stories with throwbacks - followed by 16.1 million, the British beauty might rack up the most likes for her headline-making posts, but the stories are getting noticed, too. Taking fans back to a vacation and amid a chic lobby setting, Demi threw out the curves and the class. Check it out below.

Not Just Peasant Dresses

Demi Rose pours tea in a dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Demi makes headlines for keeping her Instagram unusual, all this despite a heavy dose of promotional activity. October 2020 marked Rose being unveiled as clothing brand Pretty Little Thing's newest brand ambassador, with the above English Breakfast Tea photo going down a storm.

Dressed more for dinner on the beach than tea, this photo showed Demi parading through a lobby with Moroccan-arched ceilings and cool floors. Rose was flaunting her mind-blowing DDs and 24-inch waist in a tiny getup, but it was chic.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Demi Rose in safari corset
DemiRose/Instagram

All curves, Demi accentuated her killer cleavage in the chiffony white dress, one that came open-chested without a bra and was attached to a skirt piece with string ties. The loose-flowing fabrics, also open down below, came with a tiny white pair of bikini briefs and jewel details as Rose posed with slicked-back wet hair.

Demi managed to pull off the look that most women would fear a wardrobe malfunction in - nothing new for the bikini bombshell. See more photos below.

Scroll For Her Banana Undies Chomp!

Demi Rose in open chest dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi is gaining followers at high speed. October 2020 marked the model celebrating hitting 15 million Instagram followers, although she's gained over 1.1 million since. Gushing from a bobbing boat, Demi thanked fans, writing:

"Heaven is a state of mind ⛅️ 15 million of you. I am amazed. I never would have thought when I began Instagram and started modelling at 18 to have such an amazing fan base like I do now. I appreciate and love you all so much. Thank you for all your support.💕"

See her skimpy banana undies chomp below!

Can't Believe Her Own Popularity

Demi Rose with a banana in undies
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi, who joined MySpace to escape cruel bullies, still hasn't come to terms with her immense success. Rose opened up to ES in September of last year, with the Ibiza, Spain resident stating:

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it."

Demi has since updated with gorgeous tight dress looks for Pretty Little Thing, with each post likely netting the brunette decent top-up cash.

