Demi Rose Parades Braless In Dress With No Front

Demi Rose is strutting around in a frontless dress and wearing only skimpy bejeweled bikini bottoms. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation, fresh from going fully commando in an unbuttoned shirt, has been busy cramming her Instagram stories with throwbacks - followed by 16.1 million, the British beauty might rack up the most likes for her headline-making posts, but the stories are getting noticed, too. Taking fans back to a vacation and amid a chic lobby setting, Demi threw out the curves and the class. Check it out below.