Jewel Kilcher Reveals Dolly Parton's Amusing Secret For Ensuring That She Always Sounds Her Best In The Studio

Folk singer Jewel Kilcher recently revealed how she learned one of the ways that Dolly Parton keeps her own singing career alive and kicking after over five decades in the music industry.
Jewel spilled the secret during an interview with The Neighborhood actress Beth Behrs for her music-oriented podcast, Harmonics with Beth Behrs. The two women were discussing the song that Jewel recorded with Dolly, "My Father's Daughter," when Beth asked Jewel if she had any good Dolly stories to share. The "You Were Meant For Me" singer responded by recounting her amusing first interaction with the living country music legend.