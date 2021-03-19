Trending Stories
Poll: Andrew Cuomo's Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low, Most Democrats Say He Should Not Resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to resign amid allegations of sexual harraseement and inappropriate behavior, even as dozens of prominent Democrats urged him to do so.

Per NBC New York, Cuomo's popularity skyrocketed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when many apparently saw him as a competent leader capable of tackling the unprecedented public health crisis.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University suggests that New Yorkers' opinion of Cuomo has changed, but it also shows that Democratic voters have not given up on the governor. 

Partisan Divisions

In the poll, 49 percent of registered voters in New York said that Cuomo should not resign from his position, while 43 percent said that he should.

Seventy-two percent of Republicans said that Cuomo should resign and only 26 percent disagreed. Independents were about evenly split, with 49 percent saying Cuomo should step down and 42 percent saying the opposite.

However, a majority of Democratic voters -- 67 percent of them -- expressed support for Cuomo and said that he should stay governor. Only 26 percent said he should resign.

Wait For Investigations, Voters Say

Respondents were also asked to say whether they agree with lawmakers who called on Cuomo to resign immediately, or with those who said that it is necessary to wait until the New York Attorney General's independent investigation is completed.

The vast majority of respondents -- 74 percent of them -- said they agree with those who believe the allegations need to be thoroughly investigated first.

"Though some of his fellow Democrats are clearly ready to usher him out the door of the Executive Mansion and point him toward the Thruway, the vast majority of the party sees a next step as necessary. They want a full investigation before deciding whether Cuomo should resign," Quinnipiac Polling analyst Tim Malloy explained.

Cuomo's Approval Rating

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Jeenah Moon

Though most voters apparently believe Cuomo should not resign until the allegations against him are investigated, his approval rating is at an all-time low.

In the poll, 39 percent of respondents said they approve of Cuomo's performance in office, while 48 percent said that they do not. Cuomo's favorability rating also hit a record low, with only 33 percent of respondents saying they hold a favorable view of the governor.

In addition, 58 percent of respondents said Cuomo is not honest and trustworthy and they were about evenly split on whether they think Cuomo cares about the needs and problems of ordinary New Yorkers.
 

Handling Coronavirus

Though 54 percent of respondents said they approve of the way Cuomo has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, 58 percent said that the governor deliberately hid the number of nursing home deaths in his state.

"With so-so numbers on empathy and plummeting numbers on honesty and trustworthiness, it's too early to suggest Cuomo has gone from hero to zero, but his anti-COVID crusader standing has taken a brutal broadside," Malloy said.

"Was there an act of deception concocted in Albany over the loss of the most vulnerable? History tells us cover-ups kill political careers... and for the moment, the voters have their concerns," he added.

