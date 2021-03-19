Poll: Andrew Cuomo's Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low, Most Democrats Say He Should Not Resign

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to resign amid allegations of sexual harraseement and inappropriate behavior, even as dozens of prominent Democrats urged him to do so.

Per NBC New York, Cuomo's popularity skyrocketed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when many apparently saw him as a competent leader capable of tackling the unprecedented public health crisis.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University suggests that New Yorkers' opinion of Cuomo has changed, but it also shows that Democratic voters have not given up on the governor.