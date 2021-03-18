Trending Stories
Lyna Perez Looks Scandalously Sexy In Insanely Tiny Daisy Dukes

Lyna Perez rocks a daring green ensemble for St. Patrick's Day
Instagram | Lyna Perez
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 6.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent update -- a single steamy shot in which she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that covered barely anything at all.

Lyna stood on a paved area near a luxurious-looking pool that glowed in the evening darkness. Several towering palm trees were visible in the distance, as well as a variety of other shrubs and greenery with a tropical flair.

A few structures with lights could be spotted in the distance, but Lyna and her ample assets were still the focal point of the shot.

Delectable In Daisy Dukes

Lyna rocked a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes that showed off plenty of her flawless figure. The waistband settled right at her natural waist -- a style that accentuated her hourglass curves to perfection.

The light-wash denim clung to her shapely hips and the top of her peachy posterior before ending with a frayed hem. The hem stretched along her booty, not even covering half of her curvaceous rear. 

She posed with her back to the camera, flaunting her backside as she glanced seductively over her shoulder.

Bombshell Curves

Lyna paired the Daisy Dukes with a simple black top that was almost entirely backless. A swath of fabric stretched across her lower back, just above the waistband of her shorts, but the rest of her back remained exposed.

Her slender arms and sculpted shoulders were on full display in the look, and the black fabric clung to her busty figure, highlighting every inch of her hourglass physique.

Lyna kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings and sky-high heels. The shoes had nude straps criss-crossing her foot and wrapping around her ankle, as well as chunky heels that added some extra inches to her height.

Brunette Beauty

Lyna's hair was pulled back in a half-up style, with loose curls tumbling down her bare back. A few strands remained loose, framing her features, and she had her lips slightly parted as she gazed at the camera over her shoulder.

She appeared to have hooked her thumbs into her short pockets, and she looked stunning in the sexy share. 

She paired the snap with a cheeky caption, and her fans couldn't get enough of the flirtatious update. The post racked up over 80,900 likes within two hours of going live.

Flirty & Flawless

The update also received 2,326 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Hottie," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"Gorgeous!" another exclaimed.

As her Instagram bio states, Lyna spends a lot of time in swimwear, and just a few days ago she celebrated the middle of the week with a "Humpday" share that showcased her curves in a thong bikini.

Fans who want even more of Lyna's steamy content can check our her VIP page, where she offers even more sexy shares.

