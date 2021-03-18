Lyna Perez Looks Scandalously Sexy In Insanely Tiny Daisy Dukes

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 6.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent update -- a single steamy shot in which she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that covered barely anything at all.

Lyna stood on a paved area near a luxurious-looking pool that glowed in the evening darkness. Several towering palm trees were visible in the distance, as well as a variety of other shrubs and greenery with a tropical flair.

A few structures with lights could be spotted in the distance, but Lyna and her ample assets were still the focal point of the shot.