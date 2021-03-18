Joe Biden Refers To Kamala Harris As 'President'

"This is really important. Because we believe in speed and efficiency must be matched with fairness and equity," Biden said at the White House.

Biden then noted that Harris recently visited a vaccination center in the state of Arizona and mistakenly referred to her as "president."

"Now, when President Harris took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour -- injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," he said.