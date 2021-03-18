Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Braless On Windy St. Patrick's Day

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Rocks A Cable-Knit Set, Tells Fans To 'Come Cuddle'

Joe Biden Refers To Kamala Harris As 'President'

President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Pool
White House
Damir Mujezinovic

During a speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden referred to his second-in-command, Kamala Harris, as "president."

Per the Washington Examiner, Biden made the mistake as he was touting his administration's accomplishments when it comes to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Biden, the federal government has embarked on an effort to rapidly vaccinate the population and appears on track to deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in Biden's first 100 days in office.

In addition, Biden recently signed a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill into law.

'President' Harris

"This is really important. Because we believe in speed and efficiency must be matched with fairness and equity," Biden said at the White House.

Biden then noted that Harris recently visited a vaccination center in the state of Arizona and mistakenly referred to her as "president."

"Now, when President Harris took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour -- injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," he said.

Biden Has Made Similar Mistakes In The Past

This was not the first time for Biden to mistakenly call Harris "president."

The 78-year-old referred to the California Democrat as "president-elect" in December 2020, when he urged then-President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available," Biden said at the time.

"I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason," he added.

Biden Is Prone To Gaffes

Biden is prone to making gaffes. As the New York Post reported, the president once described himself as a "gaffe machine," acknowledging that he has a tendency to misspeak.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden made a number of verbal mistakes and even got into heated exchanges with reporters and voters.

At one campaign stop, for instance, he called a town hall attendee a "damn liar" for implying that his son, Hunter, may have profited from his involvement in politics. He also called the man "fat" and challenged him to a push-up contest. 

Allegations Of Cognitive Decline

Some, especially public figures on the right, have pointed to Biden's gaffes as evidence that he is suffering from cognitive decline.

Notably, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson reported last year that sources close to Biden claim he "has some form of recognizable dementia." Carlson also wrongly predicted that Biden would lose the 2020 presidential election to Trump.

Individuals close to Trump, such as commentator Dan Bongino, have made similar claims. Last summer, as The Inquisitr reported, Bongino said that people close to Biden think his "cognitive decline is rapidly worsening."

Latest Headlines

Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Wears Skintight Leather Pants & Boots

March 18, 2021

Hannah Palmer Rocks A Cable-Knit Set, Tells Fans To 'Come Cuddle'

March 18, 2021

Vicky Aisha Teases Fans With 'IG Vs Reality Post'

March 18, 2021

How Gwen Stefani Would Ask Ellen DeGeneres To Change Her Appearance For Her Wedding 

March 18, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Jiggles Her Jellies In Tight Nude Minidress

March 18, 2021

Chanel West Coast's Sheer Undies Bring Unzipped 'Ridiculousness'

March 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.