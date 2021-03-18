Joe Biden Refers To Kamala Harris As 'President'

During a speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden referred to his second-in-command, Kamala Harris, as "president."
Per the Washington Examiner, Biden made the mistake as he was touting his administration's accomplishments when it comes to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
Under Biden, the federal government has embarked on an effort to rapidly vaccinate the population and appears on track to deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in Biden's first 100 days in office.
In addition, Biden recently signed a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill into law.