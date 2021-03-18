Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Jiggles Her Jellies In Tight Nude Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley smiles outdoors
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is serving massive curves and giant plates, all jiggling her jellies for a real feast. The 55-year-old model and "Austin Powers" actress made Thursday a fine cuisine affair, posting for her 1.9 million Instagram followers and in a tighter-than-skin nude dress with some eye-catching peep details. Liz, who has been making pandemic headlines for making 47 jars of marmalade while in her Herefordshire, U.K. lock-down, was today back for more food - just something she "knocked up earlier." Check it out below.

Feeding The Killer Bikini Body

Elizabeth Hurley outdoors in swimsuit
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Liz continues to make headlines for doing the one thing celebrities can't seem to manage these days - staying home during a global pandemic.

Opening with a giant smile, an open mouth, and posing indoors amid Renaissance-style coffee tables and fresh flowers, the swimwear designer showcased a giant circular plate of food, some held up to her mouth, and the fierce figure that actor Hugh Grant couldn't resist. She'd gone super-right, and it was doing wonders.

See Her Jellies!

A roast dinner plate
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Posting both images of herself and her food, with a plate showing roast meat in juices, potato and crust, plus healthy greens, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder wrapped her post up with a quick smile, a held-up plate, and a better look at her super-tight minidress. The window shot showed Hurley flashing hints of her famous legs, with the brunette proudly showcasing her home culinary skills.

"Just a little something I knocked up earlier," Liz behan, adding that she'd gotten a little help. 

See More Bikini Shots Below!

Elizabeth Hurley smiles with a food dish
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Liz, who shared her menu and the little tubs of rhubarb jelly accompanying the soft scrambled egg and roast leg of lamb, added: "With a little help from @tomaikens and @starchefs_uk . What a brilliant way to pass yourself off as a way better chef. I got an advance on the Easter feast." Four heart emoji wrapped up the upbeat caption.

Chef Tom quickly replied, writing: "Thank you my lovely @elizabethhurley1 you see as I said you are a fine chef !!!" See more photos below!

Pandemic Marmalade Making

Elizabeth Hurley smiles in bikini
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

January saw Hurley in the news for revealing the unusual way in which she's been filling her quarantine time. Posing in an unbuttoned jumper and jeans - scroll for the photo - the model let fans know it's been marmalade all-around.

"Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade nestling in my larder with more Seville oranges awaiting me 🤷🏻‍♀️," she wrote. The post even attracted the attention of ex Hugh Grant, who left a Paddington Bear comment.

