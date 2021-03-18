Trending Stories
Vicky Aisha Teases Fans With 'IG Vs Reality Post'

Vicky Aisha shares makeup-free selfie.
Instagram | Vicky Aisha
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

On Thursday, Australian beauty Vicky Aisha teased fans with an "Instagram vs reality" upload in which she showcased two very different looks that captured distinct facets of her beauty. 

The tattoo model and aerialist went full bombshell in a very revealing pink teddy for a colorful selfie that spotlighted her shapely chest. She then sported a scruffy look in a second pic that captured her staining some furniture for her new home.

In her caption, Vicky asked fans which version they preferred, and their answers did not disappoint.   

Sweet & Sultry

The first snap shared with fans saw Vicky posing against a whimsical background that beautifully complemented her pastel-toned outfit. The model appeared to be sitting on a furry throw and had her back to a fanciful curtain made to look like a bright-blue sky covered in glittery stars. Several strings of pink fairy lights were draped over the backdrop, making her attire pop even more.

Vicky wowed in a cut-out teddy that gave fans a peek at the elaborate tattoo on her chest line. The strappy number crisscrossed over her ample décolletage, tying in the front with a coquettish satin bow. She wore her long hair down in a sleek style and rocked playful fringe bangs that framed her face.    

 

Casual In Denim

The picture was a throwback from earlier this year when Vicky shared multiple photos of the look. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, fans got a more detailed view of her one-piece in a post uploaded on January 13, which revealed the teddy was trimmed with black tulle on the bottom half. 

The second selfie of the day, which can be viewed by scrolling through the embed below, portrayed Vicky in her work clothes. She sported dark-blue jean overalls, a mustard t-shirt, and a fresh-faced, makeup-free look. Her blonde tresses were pulled up into a messy bun, which was secured with a brown scrunchie.   

 

Reality Wins

Vicky showed off a coy smile as she held up a stain pad applicator. A couple of shelves were visible behind her back, suggesting the 29-year-old was hard at work.  

Fans were almost unanimously charmed by the candid pic, flocking to the comments section to praise the stunner's every-day look.

"To be honest... who doesn’t love the IG you, but I’d take reality all day every day on days that end in 'Y,'" said one person.

"Honestly your [sic] cute either way, which is a testament to how beautiful you are naturally," wrote a second Instagrammer.

"I like the reality photo. You looks cute in them work clothes," chimed in a third user.

"Tbh the second one," a fourth admirer made their pick. "You’re too perfect I’m not sure if you’re real," they added. 

 

Creative Shoots

Vicky has been delighting followers with a slew of color-themed shoots while waiting for the construction of her home to finalize. Just yesterday, she posed in a barely-there pistachio-green ensemble and matching wig to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.  

In today's caption, the model announced she will be taking a break from these shoots as she has officially started to move in. 

"Prepare to be inundated with content once I’m settled in, I’ve been living out of a suitcase since October and I am soo excited to be able to unpack, light some candles and really enjoy this beautiful home I can’t believe I designed." 

The model has been documenting the progress of the build and all the touch-ups on her alternate Instagram account, where she shares aspects of her daily life without the fuss and glam of her regular shoots.     

