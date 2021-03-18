Donald Trump's QAnon Supporters Allegedly Believe His Fox News Interview Was Fake

Donald Trump's recent Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo has caught the attention of some of his QAnon supporters.

According to Newsweek, adherents of the theory believe that the real estate mogul's appearance was faked and the person on the program was not actually Trump.

Notably, the outlet claimed that QAnon supporters on Telegram were baffled at Trump's decision to encourage people to get vaccines. Newsweek claimed that QAnon supporters are generally opposed to vaccinations.

"I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me," Trump said.