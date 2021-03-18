Trending Stories
How Gwen Stefani Would Ask Ellen DeGeneres To Change Her Appearance For Her Wedding

Gwen Stefani smiles in a white fur coat.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Gwen Stefani is one of the music industry's biggest fashion icons, so many of her fans are dying to see what her wedding dress will look like when she and fiance Blake Shelton finally tie the knot after getting engaged last October. However, during her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gwen was more eager to discuss the major makeover she would give Ellen if she were a member of her wedding party. If the 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman had her way, the 63-year-old talk show host would look a bit more like her. 

Gwen Offers Ellen A Major Role In Her Wedding

Gwen Stefani stands onstage beside Ellen DeGeneres, who holds two Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

The wedding talk started when Ellen mentioned Miley Cyrus' offer to serenade Gwen and Blake at the highly anticipated event. Ellen angled to score an invite of her own by asking Gwen if there was any way she could be involved in the festivities. The "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker responded by offering Ellen so much more than a front-row seat at the ceremony. 

"I was thinking about that a lot," Gwen stated. 

She went on to say that she would like Ellen to be a bridesmaid or even her maid of honor.

The Color Gwen Would Want Ellen To Wear

 

However, if Ellen were to accept Gwen's tongue-in-cheek proposal, she would have to let the stylish singer make some big changes to her appearance. Ellen usually wears blazers and pants in colors that are neutral or dark, but Gwen shared her desire for her pal to try something a bit different by rocking mauve, which is a pale purple hue. 

The Voice star didn't ask Ellen to go too bold by wearing red, as she seemed to think that the talk show host is not a fan of the color. Earlier during their conversation, Gwen said that she had swapped her signature scarlet lipstick for a lighter shade because she thought "Ellen probably wants pink." 

"You were correct. I would have not talked to you, had you had red lipstick on," Ellen quipped.

Gwen Would Ask Ellen To Make A Big Hair Change

Gwen informed Ellen that she would also want her to increase the length of her pixie cut if she agreed to be her maid of honor, and she would have to carry a bouquet. 

"We could put some extensions in," Gwen said of her vision. "We can make it like — full flower arrangement, all that stuff."

Ellen replied by letting Gwen know that she would gladly ditch her signature short hairstyle for a little while to be a part of Gwen's special day

"You just tell me the time and the place, and I will be there," Ellen said. "I don't mind doing any of that for you because you're my friend. And anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair, anything at all. That's how much I love you, Gwen."

Gwen Talks Up Her Hairdressing Skills

Gwen Stefani wears a white dress and hugs Blake Shelton onstage.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

During their interview, the women reminisced about the time Gwen sang "Used to Love You" for Ellen in her bathroom. Gwen said that she doesn't miss those days because they were such a dark time for her.

When Gwen released "Used to Love You" in 2015, she was struggling with the heartbreak caused by her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, her husband of 13 years. Luckily, she's in a much better place now, thanks in part to her future husband. Ellen pushed Blake Shelton to pop the question last January, and she got her wish. She may have to wear extensions because of it, but she already knows who she'll ask to cut them out.

Near the end of their chat, Gwen told Ellen that she recently dyed Blake's hair, and one of her sons remarked that he looked "way better" afterward. She also stated that she ended up with a few cuts on her fingers after trimming the curly mane of her youngest son, Apollo. However, Ellen didn't let the risk of getting a little blood on her platinum tresses deter her from asking Gwen to be her post-wedding hairdresser. 

"After you put the extensions in, then you cut them out," Ellen suggested. 

