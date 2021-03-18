How Gwen Stefani Would Ask Ellen DeGeneres To Change Her Appearance For Her Wedding

During their interview, the women reminisced about the time Gwen sang "Used to Love You" for Ellen in her bathroom. Gwen said that she doesn't miss those days because they were such a dark time for her.

When Gwen released "Used to Love You" in 2015, she was struggling with the heartbreak caused by her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, her husband of 13 years. Luckily, she's in a much better place now, thanks in part to her future husband. Ellen pushed Blake Shelton to pop the question last January, and she got her wish. She may have to wear extensions because of it, but she already knows who she'll ask to cut them out.

Near the end of their chat, Gwen told Ellen that she recently dyed Blake's hair, and one of her sons remarked that he looked "way better" afterward. She also stated that she ended up with a few cuts on her fingers after trimming the curly mane of her youngest son, Apollo. However, Ellen didn't let the risk of getting a little blood on her platinum tresses deter her from asking Gwen to be her post-wedding hairdresser.

"After you put the extensions in, then you cut them out," Ellen suggested.