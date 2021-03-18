Britney Spears Hits Starbucks In Tiny Shorts In Rare Sighting

Britney Spears has been photographed in public for the first time since the release of "The New York Times'" documentary "Framing Britney Spears." The 39-year-old pop princess was this week snapped out and about in a rare L.A. sighting, hitting up popular coffee chain Starbucks and flaunting her killer legs in her trademark tiny shorts. Spears, who is battling 68-year-old father Jamie Spears as he continues to control his daughter's finances, appeared carefree, but the paparazzi was definitely chasing the "Toxic" singer. Check it out below.