A tiny asteroid is gearing up for a very close Earth approach tomorrow morning, but there's no reason to panic. While the object is predicted to graze almost as close as the moon, it will safely pass by us at a distance of about 372,000 miles, scientists at NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) have announced.

Known as 2021 EM4, the asteroid is racing through space at a speed of 14,920 mph and will be closest to Earth at 6:27 a.m. on March 19. Approximately four hours later, the rock will swing by the moon, coming within 559,200 miles of the lunar surface.

Given that the average distance between Earth and the moon is 238,900 miles, the rock will dart past us at 1.59 times the lunar distance without posing any threat to the planet.