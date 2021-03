During Thursday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers tease that Chase and Willow will spend some time together. This has happened in bits and pieces since her annulment with Michael, but the March 18 show may bring a significant step forward.

Chase immediately reached out to Willow for support when he learned of the family secrets that Finn and Jackie had kept hidden from him. He's rattled by what he's learned, and it seems that Willow may be able to provide a pleasant distraction.