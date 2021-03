Kristin, 34, was pictured with her back to the camera. She stood in the shade and drank in the breathtaking view from her villa. A T-shaped pool stretched out in front of her, and the ocean was visible beyond it. Palm plants, purple flowers, and cacti created a natural wall between the pool and the beach.

The mother of three had on a pair of black bikini bottoms with tie sides and a cheeky design that bared a great deal of her tight derriere. She opted against wearing a top.