Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman Enjoys 'Superhero' Nap In Yoga Pants

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Stings In Bee Undies Surprise

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Braless On Windy St. Patrick's Day

NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Will Likely Get 'Minimal' Return For Andre Drummond, 'Bleacher Report' Predicts

Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers points at his teammates during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Gettyimages | Jason Miller
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to deactivate Andre Drummond as they shopped around for possible trade partners for the two-time All-Star center. With this year’s trade deadline just a week away, the 27-year-old has yet to find a new home, and there hasn’t been much progress either with a possible contract buyout. 

As predicted by Bleacher Report, there’s a good chance the Cavaliers will be able to move Drummond on or before March 25. However, the site noted that the organization might get a “minimal” return for the big man.

Drummond Might Prefer Trade Vs. Buyout

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote that at the moment, there are teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets that are “likely hoping” that the Cavaliers will finalize a buyout from Drummond’s expiring contract, which will pay him $28.8 million this year. However, he stressed that the center might prefer to be traded due to the ramifications of a possible buyout. 

Specifically, Drummond will lose his Bird rights if his deal gets bought out, thus preventing his new team from going over the salary cap if they choose to re-sign him.

Possible Suitors For Drummond

Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

According to Swartz, there are several teams that could offer something for Drummond before the trade deadline. These include the Dallas Mavericks, who could theoretically offer reserves Dwight Powell and James Johnson to match salaries, the Chicago Bulls, who could offer forward Otto Porter Jr., and the San Antonio Spurs, who could send LaMarcus Aldridge to the Cavs.

“Cleveland would likely be thrilled to simply take back a future second-round pick and expiring money, the same price they paid for Drummond a year ago,” the Bleacher Report writer added.

Drummond Was Putting Up Big Numbers This Season

Prior to the Cavaliers’ decision to have him sit out, Drummond was having another impressive statistical campaign, averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 25 games, according to Basketball-Reference

While his shooting had dipped below 50 percent for the first time in his nine-year career, he was still sinking a solid 47.4 percent of his field-goal attempts at the time he was shelved. He did, however, notably regress as an outside shooter, going 0-for-8 from beyond the arc this season.

Raptors Reportedly Out Of The Running For Drummond

Although the Cavaliers still seem to have a lot of options for trading Drummond, there has been at least one instance in which trade talks had apparently broken down for one reason or another. As documented by Sports Illustrated, the Toronto Raptors previously showed interest in the center but weren’t willing to part ways with shooting guard Norman Powell, who the Cavaliers supposedly wanted. This came shortly after Powell exploded for a career-high 43 points in a game against the Detroit Pistons.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Send Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson & Draft Pick To Raptors For Kyle Lowry

March 18, 2021

Demi Rose Is A Vision In A White Blouse & Nothing Else

March 18, 2021

Nicole Thorne Gets Wild In An Off-The-Shoulder Animal-Print Swimsuit

March 18, 2021

Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Daring Two-Piece Swimsuit Outside

March 18, 2021

Rachel Ward Looks Effortlessly Chic In Tight Trousers & A Low-Cut Pink Top

March 18, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney All Legs After French Fries Binge

March 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.