NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Will Likely Get 'Minimal' Return For Andre Drummond, 'Bleacher Report' Predicts

Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to deactivate Andre Drummond as they shopped around for possible trade partners for the two-time All-Star center. With this year’s trade deadline just a week away, the 27-year-old has yet to find a new home, and there hasn’t been much progress either with a possible contract buyout.

As predicted by Bleacher Report, there’s a good chance the Cavaliers will be able to move Drummond on or before March 25. However, the site noted that the organization might get a “minimal” return for the big man.