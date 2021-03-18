Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Braless On Windy St. Patrick's Day

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Stings In Bee Undies Surprise

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman Enjoys 'Superhero' Nap In Yoga Pants

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

March 18, 2021
Nicole Thorne Gets Wild In An Off-The-Shoulder Animal-Print Swimsuit
Nicole Thorne slays in a tie-dye print mini dress.
Instagram | Nicole Thorne
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom brunette Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a triple update in which she wore an animal-print bikini. 

The photos were taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Nicole's home base. However, she kept the background incredible simple, posing in front of a soft peach-colored wall that added a hint of color without distracting from the print of her two-piece set. 

The sun shone in through a nearby window, adding some gorgeous natural light to the steamy images.

Bikini Babe

Her swimsuit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Nicole has worn on her page many times before. She tagged the company's own page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case any of her fans were feeling the look and wanted to pick it up for themselves.

The top was a unique off-the-shoulder style, with thick straps settling about halfway down her upper arms. Her shoulders and chest remained bare, with plenty of skin on display in the look.

The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, as well as some underboob. Her ample assets strained against the tiny top.

Curvaceous Queen

The top also had a slight gathered detail in the middle between her breasts, which drew even more attention to her curves. 

She paired the top with matching bottoms that had a super simple yet sexy silhouette. They dipped low in the front, ensuring plenty of her toned stomach remained exposed, and stretched high over her hips. The sides settled right at her natural waist, and the silhouette accentuated her hourglass shape to perfection.

She kept the accessories very simple, only wearing a ring on a delicate chain around her neck.

Going Primal

Nicole's brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the tousled tresses tumbled down her back in an effortless style.

Her plump lips were parted as she gazed at the camera in the first slide. Her hands were on either side of her body, positioned on the bench she was sitting on.

The following slides were captured in the exact same spot, with Nicole altering her poses just slightly as she continued to showcase her fit figure. She paired the post with a sassy caption, and her fans couldn't get enough.

Amazing In Animal-Print

The post racked up more than 10,200 likes within just four hours, as well as 142 comments.

"You look gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Cannot deal with you," another follower chimed in, including a flame emoji in the comment.

"Hot and stunning!" a third fan remarked.

Whether she's in a cocktail dress or swimwear, Nicole loves to thrill her fans with steamy shares. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported,  she wore a lacy black lingerie set that had her fans rushing to hit the like button. 

Latest Headlines

Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Daring Two-Piece Swimsuit Outside

March 18, 2021

Rachel Ward Looks Effortlessly Chic In Tight Trousers & A Low-Cut Pink Top

March 18, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney All Legs After French Fries Binge

March 18, 2021

Katelyn Runck Gets Cheeky In A Plaid Miniskirt For St. Patrick's Day

March 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Exudes Chic In Lace-Up Mini Dress

March 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Magic Targeting Kemba Walker & Ricky Rubio Ahead Of Trade Deadline, Report Claims

March 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.