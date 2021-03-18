Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Stings In Bee Undies Surprise

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Braless On Windy St. Patrick's Day

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman Enjoys 'Superhero' Nap In Yoga Pants

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Send Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson & Draft Pick To Raptors For Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry trying to penetrate the Sixers' defense
Gettyimages | Vaughn Ridley
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors. Though he remains an official member of their roster, multiple signs are pointing out that Lowry and the Raptors are heading in different directions before the 2021 trade deadline. If they don't have any plan of giving him a new contract, most believe that they are better off trading Lowry now than losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return.

 Sixers Bring Kyle Lowry Home

Kyle Lowry making plays for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

Once he becomes officially available on the trading blocks, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power will surely express an interest in adding him to their roster. One of the most interesting landing spots for Lowry in the 2020-21 NBA season is his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of blockbuster trades that would blow up the 2021 Playoff race. These include the deal that would send Lowry to the Sixers before the 2021 trade deadline.

Proposed Kyle Lowry-To-Sixers Trade

In Swartz's proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a package that includes Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry. If the deal goes through, Swartz believes that it would not only benefit the Sixers, but also the Raptors.

"Maxey, 20, was the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft and has shown tremendous potential as a scorer. Green was a big part of the Raptors' championship win two years ago and could help keep them competitive now, while the first-round pick pushes Toronto over the edge to make the deal."

Why Trading For Kyle Lowry Make Sense For Sixers

Though it would cost them precious trade assets, bringing Lowry home to the City of Brotherly Love would be worth exploring for the Sixers, especially if they want to strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

His arrival in Philadelphia would help them improve their performances on both ends of the floor, giving them another reliable scoring option next to Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris, as well as a decent playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, the 24-year-old floor general is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kyle Lowry Would Gladly Help Sixers Win The Championship

When rumors surrounding him heated up in February, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia 76ers revealed that the Sixers were Lowry's preferred trade destination should he and the Raptors part ways before the 2021 trade deadline. As much as he would love to to spend his remaining years in Toronto, Lowry would be intrigued by the idea of of playing for the Sixers.

Aside from having the opportunity to represent his hometown, joining forces with Embiid, Simmons, and Harris in Philadelphia gives him a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals again and winning his second NBA championship title.

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose Is A Vision In A White Blouse & Nothing Else

March 18, 2021

Nicole Thorne Gets Wild In An Off-The-Shoulder Animal-Print Swimsuit

March 18, 2021

Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Daring Two-Piece Swimsuit Outside

March 18, 2021

Rachel Ward Looks Effortlessly Chic In Tight Trousers & A Low-Cut Pink Top

March 18, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney All Legs After French Fries Binge

March 18, 2021

Katelyn Runck Gets Cheeky In A Plaid Miniskirt For St. Patrick's Day

March 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.