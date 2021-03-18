NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Send Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson & Draft Pick To Raptors For Kyle Lowry

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors. Though he remains an official member of their roster, multiple signs are pointing out that Lowry and the Raptors are heading in different directions before the 2021 trade deadline. If they don't have any plan of giving him a new contract, most believe that they are better off trading Lowry now than losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return.