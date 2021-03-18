Trending Stories
March 18, 2021
Rachel Ward Looks Effortlessly Chic In Tight Trousers & A Low-Cut Pink Top
Rachel Ward rocks a black crop top and matching bottoms in sultry share.
Instagram | Rachel Ward
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 629,000 eager Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy trio of shots in which she rocked an effortlessly chic ensemble.

The photos were captured in Manchester in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel was photographed outdoors.

She stood in front of a beige stone wall with concrete paving stones beneath her, and the simple, neutral backdrop was the perfect location for her ensemble to shine. The pink and white hues of her look popped against the setting.

Pretty in Pink

In a previous Instagram ad that Rachel posted, she wore the same ensemble, indicating that it was all from the brand Guess. Fans could look back on her Instagram page if they wanted more information about where the look came from.

On top, she wore a pink sweater crafted from a ribbed fabric. The garment had a tie detail on her lower back that added some visual interest.

The piece had long sleeves that hugged Rachel's slender arms, extending all the way to her wrists.

Blond Bombshell

She paired the pink sweater with white trousers that had the brand's logo on one rear pocket. The bottoms fit her like a second skin, with the material clinging to her toned thighs and calves.

She finished off the look with another pop of pink courtesy of her footwear, opting to rock some strappy sandals in a soft pink hue. The colors of her ensemble looked gorgeous with her sun-kissed skin and stunning blond locks.

Dangerous Curves

In the first shot, she tossed a sultry look over her shoulder, with her long blond locks tumbling down her back in voluminous curls. A purse was tucked under one arm, and she appeared to be hooking her thumbs into her pockets as she posed.

She spun around for the second share, showing off the wrap-style from her her sweater. The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and the piece fit Rachel to perfection.

For the third and final slide in the update, she took things indoors, posing on a herringbone hardwood floor with a white wall complete with architectural detailing visible behind her.

Effortlessly Elegant

The final share showcased more of her bag, which was a structured piece in a gray animal-print fabric. She also wore a watch on one wrist and a pair of statement earrings, which she showed off by placing her hand behind one of them.

Rachel isn't afraid to flaunt her curves in all kinds of sexy looks. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her audience with an update in which she wore an animal-print bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

