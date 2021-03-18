NASA is gearing up to fire its massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will one-day ferry astronauts to the moon. The space agency will be conducting a test of the spacecraft's core stage today, March 18, at the Stennis Space Center (SSC) in Mississippi, where the imposing 212-foot-tall structure is clamped into the B-2 test stand in preparation for a so-called "hot fire," The Business Insider reports.
The test is scheduled to take place during a two-hour window starting at 3 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on NASA Live as well as the NASA App beginning 30 minutes ahead of the fire.
Follow the coverage at the link below!