Katelyn Runck Gets Cheeky In A Plaid Miniskirt For St. Patrick's Day

Many celebrities took to Instagram to share looks celebrating St. Patrick's Day on March 17, and brunette beauty Katelyn Runck was one of them.

She thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double update in which she got in the holiday spirit by wearing a sexy green miniskirt.

The photos were taken outdoors, and Katelyn stood in front of a white metal railing overlooking some lush greenery, although the background was slightly blurred to put all the attention on Katelyn's figure.