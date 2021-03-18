Gymnast McKayla Maroney All Legs After French Fries Binge

Scroll for the photos. They come as McKayla makes serious health headlines, with late February seeing the gymnast rushed to the E.R. in "severe pain" and later diagnosed with kidney stones.

Seeming to be making headway with her recovery, Maroney updated on Sunday, outdoors, in the sun, and looking all dressed up while posing amid brick steps leading to a building entrance. It was all legs as McKayla wore a tiny, lacy, and embellished off-white minidress, with a blue sweater over it adding pop.