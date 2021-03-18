NBA Rumors: Magic Targeting Kemba Walker & Ricky Rubio Ahead Of Trade Deadline, Report Claims

The Orlando Magic have struggled for much of the 2020-21 season, and much of it can be attributed to injuries. Aside from big man Jonathan Isaac, who won't be suiting up this season due to an ACL injury, point guard Markelle Fultz was ruled out for the rest of the campaign after tearing his ACL. His backup, rookie Cole Anthony, is also out at the moment with a rib injury.

Given their situation at point guard, the latest rumors suggest that the Magic are hoping to acquire one of two veteran playmakers ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.