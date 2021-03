General Hospital spoilers tease that Thursday's episode will contain juicy moments involving Olivia and Brook Lynn. The two women have always struggled to get along with one another. Given that, this upcoming reunion between the two is virtually guaranteed to be a bit intense.

Brook Lynn left Port Charles last fall and departed while keeping a very big secret. Now she's back in the Quartermaine mansion and she did not happen to give anybody a heads-up on her stunning pregnancy news.