March 17, 2021
Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Of Joe Biden's Coronavirus Relief Law, Poll Shows
President Joe Biden holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 276542583
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law.

The legislation passed both chambers of Congress without bipartisan support, with all Republican lawmakers voting against it. But that doesn't mean the American people are divided along partisan lines.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, an overwhelming majority of American voters approve of Biden's law.

In the poll -- which surveyed 1,993 registered voters and has a two percent margin of error -- a staggering 72 percent said they approve of the legislation.

Broad Support

Democrats, independents and Republicans all support Biden's relief law. The support was highest among Democrats, with 95 percent saying they approve of the legislation. Notably, 69 percent of independent voters agreed.

Republican voters were evenly split, with 48 percent saying they oppose the legislation and 44 percent expressing support for it.

Republicans in Congress, meanwhile, have repeatedly slammed Biden and his colleagues for providing economic relief to businesses and the American people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing the Democratic Party of indulging in reckless spending.

Stimulus Checks, Unemployment Benefits

Stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits appear to be the most popular provisions in Biden's coronavirus relief law, with voters across the political spectrum approving of them.

As Morning Consult economist John Leer explained in a statement, "The broad-based, bipartisan support for stimulus checks is evidence of the broad awareness that many Americans need a lifeline right now."

"It’s no surprise the extension of unemployment benefits is also extremely popular: Americans acknowledge unemployed workers deserve additional financial support until job growth resumes," Leer added.

Biden's Approval Rating
President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Pool

The passage of the $1.9 trillion relief bill seems to be fueling an increase in Biden's approval ratings. In the poll, 62 percent of voters said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president. Only 34 percent said they disapprove of the Democrat's performance in the White House.

Earlier this month, Biden's approval rating stood at 51 percent, according to a survey from Monmouth University. The same poll recorded a major uptick in the president's disapproval ratings, but the passage of the relief bill appears to have reversed that.

Coronavirus Relief

As reported by CNN, Biden's law includes up to $1,400 per person stimulus payments, $300 in unemployment benefits and an increase in the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child. The legislation also includes financial aid for state and local governments, assistance for small businesses and funds for COVID-19 vaccine research and distribution.

Biden described the legislation as "historic," adding that it "is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country, a fighting chance."

