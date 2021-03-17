Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Of Joe Biden's Coronavirus Relief Law, Poll Shows

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law.

The legislation passed both chambers of Congress without bipartisan support, with all Republican lawmakers voting against it. But that doesn't mean the American people are divided along partisan lines.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, an overwhelming majority of American voters approve of Biden's law.

In the poll -- which surveyed 1,993 registered voters and has a two percent margin of error -- a staggering 72 percent said they approve of the legislation.