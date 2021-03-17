Strawberries, Spinach, & Kale Top The EWG's ‘Dirty Dozen’ List

The Environmental Working Group released its annual “dirty dozen” produce list on Wednesday. The organization ranked the items by the highest levels pesticide residue discovered on samples taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The report claimed that almost 70 percent of conventional, or non-organic, produce sold contains residue from various pesticides. More than 90 percent of the food sampled contained two or more kinds of pesticides. In addition, more than 90 percent of citrus samples tested positive for imazalil, a fungicide that the EPA has classified as a likely carcinogen.