After a long year of dealing with the problems caused by lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, many states are lifting restrictions and allowing people to return to socializing. While that should seem exciting to many who have been dealing with the uneasiness of isolation, it creates another kind of social anxiety.

In fact, some individuals have grown accustomed to being alone, and the idea of being social feels like a tough challenge.

There are ways to deal with those anxious feelings though, and they offer quick, positive results.

