The New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the past few seasons trying to rebuild their respective rosters around young stars. However, both clubs appear to be at risk of yet another early exit as they continue to find the right mix of players to return to the postseason.

As suggested in a new trade idea, the Cavaliers and Pelicans might benefit from a deal that would send third-year guard Collin Sexton to New Orleans in exchange for a package centered on Lonzo Ball.