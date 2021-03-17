AEW News: Christian Cage Claims WWE Saw Him As 'Fragile' Ahead Of His Departure From Company

On March 7, AEW fans got the answer to the question that had caused quite a buzz in the weeks prior when Christian Cage — formerly known as Christian in WWE — debuted as the mystery signing that had previously been hyped by company president Tony Khan and Cage’s fellow WWE alumnus, Paul Wight.

Although it wasn't fully clear what the circumstances behind Cage's WWE exit were, the legendary wrestler recently opened up about his final months with Vince McMahon's promotion and what might have driven him to try his luck in AEW.