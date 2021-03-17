Dove Cameron All Steak Knife In Bare Breast Grab

Dove Cameron is grabbing her bare chest and throwing steak knife action for her 40.5 million Instagram followers. The 25-year-old actress and "We Belong" singer made it both classy and thirst trap central on Tuesday night, posting a series of topless jeans shots and looking goddess-like, with a little twist. Dove, who has been making headlines from her December 2020-announced breakup to her new music, was posting outtakes from her recent Beat Route profile. The images, however, definitely weren't profiles. Check it out below.