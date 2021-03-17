Trending Stories
March 17, 2021
Dove Cameron All Steak Knife In Bare Breast Grab
Dove Cameron close up
DoveCameron/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dove Cameron is grabbing her bare chest and throwing steak knife action for her 40.5 million Instagram followers. The 25-year-old actress and "We Belong" singer made it both classy and thirst trap central on Tuesday night, posting a series of topless jeans shots and looking goddess-like, with a little twist. Dove, who has been making headlines from her December 2020-announced breakup to her new music, was posting outtakes from her recent Beat Route profile. The images, however, definitely weren't profiles. Check it out below.

All Chest For The 'Gram
Dove Cameron self care selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Dove continues to release new beats, with "LazyBaby" forming the latest. The former Disney star had been photographed from a studio and keeping simple, with slight '90s vibes and a bit of a Calvin Klein promo edge. Dove, snapped showing off her killer assets, super-slim waist, and trademark cherub angel looks, posed in only acid-wash, low-slung jeans, with black pantyhose also visible.

The sultry opening photo, seeing Cameron protect her modesty with carefully-placed arms, then turned goofy with a swipe.

Keep Scrolling For The Photos!
Dove Cameron kitchen selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

With her blonde hair waving around, Dove then scrunched up her face as she used her hands to just about cover a bare chest, with the fail image upping the ante as "The Descendants" star tugged up her sheer pantyhose and cocked her head to the side. A steak knife and women's bathroom emoji were added.

"@beatroute outtakes," Dove captioned the images, snagging herself a sweet 2 million likes overnight. "How are you this hot wtf" currently tops comments, with "Okay, wow...Break the internet why don't you" also coming in.

See The Topless Grab!
Dove Cameron top selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Dove, who moved to L.A. as a teen to pursue her entertainment career and was, by the age of 17, starring on "Liv & Maddie," revisited her past while speaking to Beat Route. “If you’re steadfast in your goals, the universe conspires to make it happen,”she told the outlet, adding:

"I tell myself these crazy impossible things, and nine times out of 10, they come true! You just have to get out of your own way, and the molecules fill in the space you create.”  

See her waterfall bikini shot after the photos!

Secret App Hack
Dove Cameron waterfall bikini shot
DoveCameron/Instagram

Dove, whose career now includes her promos for brands including car giant Fiat and Flawless Beauty cosmetics, even dropped that keeping all her ideas on her iNotes phone app is her secret. “It can be something so small; just a download of information,” she added:

“I synthesize a feeling and then I run into it later and think, ‘Oh, that’s a lyric!’ It’s funny how something small or stupid-seeming can turn into the whole nexus of a song.” 

Dove is known for her surprisingly deep revelations, seen with her Friday 13th explanation.

