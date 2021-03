Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On Goldberg's Comeback

As quoted by Wrestling News on Tuesday, Bischoff was interviewed this week on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed a variety of topics with the titular host. These included the fact that Goldberg and Sting, who both worked with him during their time in WCW, remain active despite their advanced age.

Talking about Goldberg, Bischoff stressed that he feels the football-player-turned-wrestler is at a point in his career where he’s simply “doing it for the money” as opposed to a genuine love for the pro-wrestling business.