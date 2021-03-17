Leah Remini Accuses Sharon Osbourne Of Making Racist & Homophobic Remarks During Discussions About 'The Talk'

Osbourne Blames A Lack Of Control On Her Woes

Sharon Osbourne began raising her voice during the discussion about Piers Morgan's behavior, and she challenged Sheryl Underwood to point to something specific he has said that is racist.

"And don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," Osbourne told Underwood.

Underwood calmly explained that the issue was "not exact words of racism," but "the implication and the reaction to it."

After the tense exchange, The Talk was put on hiatus. A source told Page Six that co-host Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist made a complaint to HR about their work environment being "racially insensitive and hostile," and this launched an internal investigation that shut down production.

Former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete reacted to the segment on Twitter, calling Osbourne's tone "condescending" and "disrespectful." She also insinuated that Osbourne got her fired from The Talk after calling her "too 'ghetto'" for the show.

Osbourne issued the above apology, but she also pointed fingers at others while speaking to Variety about the fallout from the conversation about racism. She described herself as "a lamb held out for slaughter" and complained about being put on the spot instead of being allowed to plan the discussion.

"I blame the network for it,” she said. “I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment.”