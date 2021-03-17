Trending Stories
March 17, 2021
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol & Wesley Matthews For Myles Turner
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to be aggressive on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Though they remain one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 season, the Lakers are far from perfect and still have some issues on their roster. As of now, one of the areas that they are eyeing to improve is their frontcourt depth.

In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several big men who are rumored to be available on the trading block.

Lakers Interested In Myles Turner
One of the players who are reportedly on the Lakers' radar is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, the Lakers are among the teams that called the Pacers to inquire about Turner's availability on the trade market.

"The New York Knicks, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are among those who have explored whether the Pacers are willing to part with the league’s leading shot-blocker, league sources tell IndyStar."

Potential Trade Package For Myles Turner

Bringing Turner to Los Angeles won't be easy. To match his $18 million salary this season, the Lakers might have to include some essential members of their rotation in the trade package. 

In a proposed scenario from Harrison Feigen of SB Nation's Silver Screen And Roll, the Lakers could acquire Turner from the Pacers by sending them a package that includes Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol, and Wesley Matthews.

To sweeten the deal, the Lakers might also need to give up future draft assets or a young player such as Alex Caruso.

Myles Turner An Upgrade Over Marc Gasol & Montrezl Harrell

Sacrificing Gasol and Harrell to acquire a player of Turner's caliber could be good for the Lakers. He may not possess Gasol's passing skills, but he's also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Turner is also an elite defender who, unlike Harrell, has ideal size for the center position. Having Turner on their roster would give the Lakers insurance if Anthony Davis fails to fully recover from his calf injury. When Davis returns to the court, he likely wouldn't have a hard time sharing the floor with Turner since he prefers to play at the power forward position.

Myles Turner-To-Lakers Trade Less Likely To Happen

The successful acquisition of Turner from the Pacers could boost the Lakers' chances of defending their throne this year. Unfortunately, there's only a minimal chance that the proposed scenario would happen before the 2021 trade deadline.

Though they are receiving calls from interested teams, Michael revealed that the Pacers aren't aggressively shopping Turner. Compared to the previous season, Turner is already showing good chemistry with Domantas Sabonis in Indiana's frontcourt. If ever they decide to move him, it might only be in a deal that would yield a massive return.

