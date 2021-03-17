NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol & Wesley Matthews For Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to be aggressive on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Though they remain one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 season, the Lakers are far from perfect and still have some issues on their roster. As of now, one of the areas that they are eyeing to improve is their frontcourt depth.

In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several big men who are rumored to be available on the trading block.