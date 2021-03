At the moment, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is in the middle of a solid season, one where he is leading the NBA in blocks per game. His team, however, is struggling with a 17-21 record, and that has resulted in his name popping up in a number of trade rumors and ideas.

As a new report suggests, there are quite a few teams that are interested in acquiring Turner before the March 25 deadline and making a serious upgrade to their center rotations.