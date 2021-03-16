Jamie Lynn Spears Unbuttoned For Pantless Milestone

Jamie Lynn Spears is pantless while celebrating her seven-year itch. The 29-year-old actress, singer, and sister to pop princess Britney Spears is this week celebrating seven years of marriage to husband Jamie Watson, with a giant gushing post now getting topped-up with a new photo. Posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers today, the "Sweet Magnolias" star shared a black-and-white throwback of herself and hubby Jamie, with the "throuple" caption likely indicating Jamie Lynn expecting now-three-year-old daughter Ivey. Check it out below.