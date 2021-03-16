Trending Stories
March 16, 2021
Jamie Lynn Spears Unbuttoned For Pantless Milestone
Jamie Lynn Spears close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears is pantless while celebrating her seven-year itch. The 29-year-old actress, singer, and sister to pop princess Britney Spears is this week celebrating seven years of marriage to husband Jamie Watson, with a giant gushing post now getting topped-up with a new photo. Posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers today, the "Sweet Magnolias" star shared a black-and-white throwback of herself and hubby Jamie, with the "throuple" caption likely indicating Jamie Lynn expecting now-three-year-old daughter Ivey. Check it out below.

Seven Years Of Marriage
Jamie Lynn Spears home with her family
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Scroll for the unbuttoned shot. Jamie Lynn, who made headlines for welcoming 12-year-old Maddie as a teenager, married Jamie back in 2014 - he was a "normal guy with a normal job." The former Nickelodeon star, looking gorgeous in the candid snap, had been photographed indoors and amid brick, with the blonde seen bent forward and seated as she flashed her killer legs all pantless and in a loose, casual, and white jacket worn unbuttoned.

Jamie was next to his wife and smiling.

See The Photo Below!
Jamie Lynn Spears snuggles in tee with daughter
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Taking to her caption, Jamie Lynn wrote: "7 YEARS AGO TODAY!!" adding "#THROUPLE" as she tagged her husband's Instagram. 

Jamie Lynn, whose eldest was fathered by ex Casey Aldridge, got engaged to Jamie in 2013, one year before tying the knot with him. Turns out, Jamie had no clue how famous Jamie Lynn was when he met her, telling TLC: “I did not know about the family. I didn’t know she had a TV show. I didn’t know anything about her.“

Scroll For Her Stringy Bikini!
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears indoors with husband

Jamie Lynn, who has been in quarantine with her family and called it "crappy times" as she turned 29 in lock-down last year, has opened up on her marriage and what came before it. “Me and Jamie dated for about five years before we got married … but we broke up here and there, so maybe we dated for about four years," she stated. Meanwhile, Jamie admitted that the love came pretty "quick." 

March has seen Jamie Lynn make headlines for jokingly calling her husband a "creep" in a string of photos featuring him. See the bikini body below!

Stuns After Two Kids
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

2021, bringing Jamie Lynn looking forward to a second season of feel-good Netflix series "Steel Magnolias," has also brought the star all stripped down for a jaw-dropping bikini show-off as she modeled two skimpy swimwear pieces in one post. 

Spears, admitting that she was "nervous" about posting, even talked about her stretch marks, sending out a message of confidence to fans and saying:

"I'm always preaching to my girls about being confident, and to apologize for being a strong woman, so I think it's important to practice what I preach... stretch marks and all."

