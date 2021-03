Fans of The Bachelor finally got to hear all the scoop regarding Matt James' final pick and what happened after filming. Matt initially chose Rachael Kirkconnell, but the two split before the finale aired. After the show, she took to Instagram to share some thoughts about how things played out.

The Monday evening post consisted of a lengthy caption and 10 photos. The snapshots included both casual shots and a few from filming and she raved about both Matt and the ladies she met.