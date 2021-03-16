Woods Recovering From Multiple Surgeries

Woods is currently recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following multiple surgeries. He suffered injuries to the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula bones, along with injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle.

It's highly uncertain whether Woods will ever be able to return to competitive golf. McIlroy did say last week that Woods could soon be released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home in Florida.

"I've spoken to him a little bit," McIlroy told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." "He's doing better. ... Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family.

