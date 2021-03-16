Details about Tiger Woods' recovery from serious injuries suffered in a car accident remain scarce, but we do know the golf icon is returning to video games. 2K Sports announced Woods has signed a long-term deal to help develop games for the company's PGA Tour 2K franchise.
"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a press release. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”