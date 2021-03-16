Mitch McConnell Warns Of 'Scorched-Earth Senate' Amid Push To End Filibuster

Amid the Democratic push to end the legislative filibuster, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday issued a stark warning about the implications of such a move.

“Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” he said, per The Hill.

McConnell continued to warn that a Senate without the filibuster would require a physical quorum for every day-to-day action.