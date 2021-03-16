NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Lonzo Ball & JJ Redick For Three Players & Two Draft Picks, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Despite boasting a young core that features star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans are only ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 17-22 record. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are in the middle of their best season in several years with a 20-20 record, but still have a number of weaknesses that need to be addressed if they want to become a bigger threat in the Eastern Conference.

As suggested in a recent list of trade ideas, the Knicks could address one of those issues by acquiring guards Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick from the Pelicans.