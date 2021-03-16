Trending Stories
March 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Lonzo Ball & JJ Redick For Three Players & Two Draft Picks, Per 'Bleacher Report'
Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during a game.
Gettyimages | Katelyn Mulcahy
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Despite boasting a young core that features star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans are only ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 17-22 record. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are in the middle of their best season in several years with a 20-20 record, but still have a number of weaknesses that need to be addressed if they want to become a bigger threat in the Eastern Conference.

As suggested in a recent list of trade ideas, the Knicks could address one of those issues by acquiring guards Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick from the Pelicans.

Knicks Expected To Remain Buyers Before Trade Deadline

As explained on Thursday by Bleacher Report, the Knicks are likely to keep working to improve their roster even after acquiring Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons earlier this year. 

With the team fielding a mostly youthful roster, rumors have suggested that the Knicks could be targeting players such as Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, according to the New York Post. Ball was also mentioned as a possible acquisition, albeit one who might be on the move during this year's offseason.

How The Knicks Could Acquire Ball & Redick Before Deadline
Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick of the New Orleans Pelicans double-team San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.
Gettyimages | Pool

Per Bleacher Report, the Knicks could hypothetically acquire Ball before the deadline by getting him and Redick in exchange for forward Kevin Knox, guards Frank Ntilikina and Elfrid Payton, and one 2021 first- and second-round pick each.

According to the Pelicans’ Basketball-Reference page, Ball is currently averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals and shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range as New Orleans’ starting point guard. Redick, meanwhile, is coming off the bench and producing 8.7 points and shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. 

Ball & Redick's Three-Point Shooting Fills A Need

Should the theoretical transaction push forward, it might help the Knicks improve their outside shooting. The club is presently ranked 29th in three-point shots made per game, and Ball has become a reliable shooter from beyond the arc after struggling in this area early in his career.

Redick, however, might be the "immediate difference-maker" the Knicks need from outside, according to Bleacher Report

"This trade moves the Knicks from almost certainly losing in the first round to a sneaky upset candidate in the Eastern Conference," the outlet added.

Ntilikina & Knox Could 'At Least Become Rotation Pieces' In New Orleans
Frank Ntilikina, TJ Warren, and Kevin Knox battle for a rebound during a 2018 game between the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Talking about how the Pelicans could benefit from the proposed trade, Bleacher Report wrote that Knox and Ntilikina are both in their early 20s and could “at least become rotation pieces” if the deal becomes a reality. Both players, however, have widely been considered as busts after failing to live up to their hype as former lottery selections.

In addition, the publication suggested that moving Ball would relieve New Orleans of the pressure of re-signing the point guard to a contract extension while also freeing up more playing time for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr.

