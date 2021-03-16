Trending Stories
March 16, 2021
Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Red Mesh Look
Chloe Saxon rocks a pink tank and poses on her pink couch.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 930,000 Instagram followers in her most recent post, a steamy quartet of snaps in which she flaunted her hourglass curves.

She wore a daring red mesh teddy from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, and even included the specific name of the garment she wore in case her fans wanted to pick it up for themselves.

Dangerous Curves

The photos were taken indoors, and Chloe posed atop a bench with tufted detailing. The piece was crafted from a charcoal gray velvet material, and was positioned in front of a plain white wall with nothing on it but a mirror.

Chloe's red hot ensemble added a pop of color to the scene, and in the first shot, she posed with her body angled to the side so that a bit of both the front and back of her look was visible.

Brunette Bombshell

The teddy was an off-the-shoulder style with the mesh fabric beginning halfway down her upper arms and extended to just beyond her wrists.

The mesh material was embellished with small rhinestones that added some sparkle, and the bold hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

The piece left her shapely rear and toned thighs bare, showing off the large rose tattoos wrapping around her leg as she posed.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down in tight curls, and she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Ample Assets

She turned to face the camera in the second share, showing just how daring the ensemble truly was. The garment was almost entirely sheer, showing off a serious amount of cleavage as well as the outlines of her ample assets. 

Her belly button even showed through the fabric covering her toned stomach.

The garment had high-cut sides that accentuated her hourglass shape, and Chloe placed one hand near the side, tugging gently at the look as she gazed off into the distance.

She added a few accessories, including some small hoop earrings and a delicate name plate necklace that nestled in the hollow between her collar bones.

Seriously Sexy

Chloe struck two additional poses, showing off a hint of her footwear in one shot, a pair of red lacquer heels with an ankle strap.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up 416 comments in just 19 hours.

"Stunning," one fan wrote simply, followed by a flame emoji.

"Perfection," another chimed in.

"Ridiculously Sexy in Red," a third fan remarked, loving the steamy shots.

Whether she's in lingerie or a daring mini dress, Chloe  loves to flaunt her killer curves for her eager audience.

