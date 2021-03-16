Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Is 'Ab Goals' In Latest Instagram Share

Entertainment

Halle Berry, 54, Flexes Muscles & Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Magic Demanding 'Starting Player' & Multiple 1st-Rounders For Nikola Vucevic, Three Potential Destinations Revealed

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Rajon Rondo For Package Centered On Khris Middleton.

Entertainment

Brooke Burke, 49, Defies Her Age & Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Update

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Bottomless' Pic To Flaunt Results Of 'Booty Kickings'

March 16, 2021
Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry
Salma Hayek attends a premiere event in Cannes, France.
Shutterstock | magicinfoto
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Salma Hayek surprised her 17.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a simple yet absolutely stunning snap in which she rocked an ensemble that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

The photo appeared to have been taken at her home, with a bed covered in neutral linens visible in the background. The backdrop of the shot was blurred, giving her followers a peek into her world without revealing too much. 

The photo was captured from a close perspective, revealing Salma's figure from the waist-up.

Plain White Tee

Salma kept things very simple and rocked a plain white T-Shirt with a subtle v-neck neckline. The neckline revealed a bit of skin without dipping low enough to show off her ample cleavage, and the garment had short sleeves that left a portion of her slender arms exposed.

The thin fabric stretched over her curves, with her chest straining against the T-Shirt. It appeared to be a slightly oversized garment, which Salma remedied by knotting the top several inches below her breasts, revealing some of her toned stomach.

Absolutely Gorgeous

A hint of her bottoms were visible, with a white waistband suggesting Salma was going for a monochromatic look. The pale hue of her top contrasted against her flawless skin, and she kept her eyes fixed on the camera as she posed.

Salma's brunette locks were pulled back in a loose bun, keeping her stunning features on display.

She added her own style to the look by incorporating several pieces of jewelry. In her ears, she wore a pair of bold earrings with a curled shape and metallic gold finishing.

Buxom Beauty

The ensemble also included several layered necklaces of varying lengths. Some featured bead details within the chain, while others had eye-catching pendants that settled on her chest.

The longest featured the largest pendant, a pearly white stone bordered by metallic gold detailing. Another had a flatter shape with some intricate details.

The layered necklaces transformed a basic white top into a chic look, and Salma's beauty shone in the chic outfit as she posed for the snap.

Monday Vibes

Salma paired the post with a caption in which she shared her stance on Mondays, and how it has changed over the years.

Her fans loved the post and it racked up over 468,800 likes within 19 hours of going live, including a like from model Cindy Crawford.

Salma is fearless when it comes to showing off her curvaceous figure. As The Inquisitr reported back in January, she frequently shares snaps in which she rocks barely-there swimwear that puts her buxom curves on full display.

Latest Headlines

Hannah Palmer Is A Blond Bombshell In A Unique Black One-Piece Swimsuit

March 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Magic Demanding 'Starting Player' & Multiple 1st-Rounders For Nikola Vucevic, Three Potential Destinations Revealed

March 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Reveal 'Contingency Plan' If They Strike Out On Acquiring Andre Drummond

March 16, 2021

Dove Cameron Does The Splits During 'The Powerpuff Girls' Training Session

March 15, 2021

Donald Trump Reportedly Never Told Georgia Elections Investigator To 'Find The Fraud'

March 15, 2021

Olivia Jade Cuts A Stylish Figure In Bikini Top & Tiny Shorts

March 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.