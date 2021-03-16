Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Actress Salma Hayek surprised her 17.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a simple yet absolutely stunning snap in which she rocked an ensemble that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

The photo appeared to have been taken at her home, with a bed covered in neutral linens visible in the background. The backdrop of the shot was blurred, giving her followers a peek into her world without revealing too much.

The photo was captured from a close perspective, revealing Salma's figure from the waist-up.