Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell believes that President Joe Biden is taking too much credit for the coronavirus vaccines that have given hope to Americans that it will soon overcome the pandemic.

As reported by Breitbart, the 79-year-old lawmaker took to Twitter on Monday to criticize Biden. He began by slamming the president's decision to tell Americans to wait until Independence Day before gatheirng with family and friends.

"Why did he present a million vaccines per day as a personal 'Mission Accomplished' moment when it’s simply the pace Democrats inherited in January?" he continued.