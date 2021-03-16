Hannah Palmer Is A Blond Bombshell In A Unique Black One-Piece Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing trio of snaps taken poolside.

She wore a swimsuit for the occasion, but rather than her typical bikinis, Hannah opted to rock a black one-piece that highlighted her hourglass curves to perfection.

The garment was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Hannah made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her fans wanted to pick up the look.