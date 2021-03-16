Trending Stories
Entertainment

Halle Berry, 54, Flexes Muscles & Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Is 'Ab Goals' In Latest Instagram Share

Entertainment

Brooke Burke, 49, Defies Her Age & Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Update

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Rajon Rondo For Package Centered On Khris Middleton.

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Rolls Down Underwear For 'Something New'

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Bottomless' Pic To Flaunt Results Of 'Booty Kickings'

March 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Reveal 'Contingency Plan' If They Strike Out On Acquiring Andre Drummond
Hassan Whiteside, then with the Portland Trail Blazers, taunting opponent
Gettyimages | Emilee Chinn
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Over the past few months, rumors have circulated that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to add another big man to their roster. Though they signed Marc Gasol in the 2020 free agency period, the Spanish center has failed to live up to expectations and was unable to fill the huge hole left by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in their frontcourt.

As of now, the Lakers are emerging as one of the top suitors for veteran center Andre Drummond if he and the Cleveland Cavaliers agree to a contract buyout, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lakers Badly Want To Address Frontcourt Issue
Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside fighting for the loose ball
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

However, before letting him join another team as a free agent, the Cavaliers are still hoping that they could find a trade partner for Drummond before the March 25 deadline. Even if they really end up buying out his contract, it is not fully assured that Drummond would be joining the Purple and Gold.

Luckily, the Lakers apparently have a Plan B in case they fail to acquire Drummond on the buyout market. In the event that the Cavaliers successfully trade Drummond or the veteran big man chooses another team as a free agent, the Lakers will likely move on to their next target.

Hassan Whiteside As Lakers' 'Contingency Plan'

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Sacramento Kings backup center Hassan Whiteside would be the Lakers' "contingency plan" if they strike out on their pursuit of Drummond.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring the developments of the Sacramento Kings’ seldom-used rim protector, league sources told Yahoo Sports," Haynes wrote. "If the defending champs strike out on landing Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, then Whiteside would be a nice contingency plan."

Much like in Drummond's case, there's also a possibility that Whiteside will soon become available on the buyout market. Even if the Kings decide to trade him, the Lakers wouldn't have to give up precious assets to bring him to Los Angeles this season.

Lakers Add A Potential Double-Double Machine

Whiteside would likely be an incredible addition to the Lakers. When he's 100 percent healthy, he's arguably capable of filling the huge hole left by McGee and Howard in the Lakers' frontcourt. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

This season, Whiteside is averaging  8.3 rebounds,5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58 percent from the field, per ESPN. Whiteside's numbers may not be as good as Drummond's but when he's given enough playing time, he could also turn into a double-double machine.

Joining Purple And Gold Makes A Lot Of Sense For Hassan Whiteside

It might not be a surprise if the Lakers really go after Whiteside. They have long been interested in adding him to their roster. However, the Lakers aren't the only ones that are expected to benefit from bringing him to Los Angeles, but also Whiteside himself.

Unlike in Sacramento, taking his talent to Los Angeles could give him the opportunity to prove to everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. This might help him land a decent contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Also, by teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers, Whiteside would have a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring this year.

Latest Headlines

Dove Cameron Does The Splits During 'The Powerpuff Girls' Training Session

March 15, 2021

Donald Trump Reportedly Never Told Georgia Elections Investigator To 'Find The Fraud'

March 15, 2021

Olivia Jade Cuts A Stylish Figure In Bikini Top & Tiny Shorts

March 15, 2021

Draya Michele Untied Showing 'Chubby' Gains

March 15, 2021

Halle Berry, 54, Flexes Muscles & Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

March 15, 2021

Kylie Jenner Rolls Down Underwear For 'Something New'

March 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.