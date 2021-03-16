NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Reveal 'Contingency Plan' If They Strike Out On Acquiring Andre Drummond

Over the past few months, rumors have circulated that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to add another big man to their roster. Though they signed Marc Gasol in the 2020 free agency period, the Spanish center has failed to live up to expectations and was unable to fill the huge hole left by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in their frontcourt.

As of now, the Lakers are emerging as one of the top suitors for veteran center Andre Drummond if he and the Cleveland Cavaliers agree to a contract buyout, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.